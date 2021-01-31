More than a dozen flights canceled at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than a dozen flights were canceled in Richmond on Sunday. 13 of the airports 80 scheduled flights were canceled, others were delayed, and two more flights are already canceled for Monday.

“Thanks to RIC’s hard-working snow teams, the airport is open and operating. Travelers are urged to use caution on area roadways and to check their flight’s status in advance,” said an airport spokesperson.

Snow like we saw on Sunday is a rarity at the Richmond International Airport (RIC). An already bare airport, thanks to COVID-19, was made even emptier.

“We kind of expected it. We knew the snow was coming and had a feeling it might impact our flight,” Sidney Henderson said. Her trip back home from beachy Florida wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.



“We sat at the Charlotte airport from about 8 to 12 waiting for our flight to take off,” she said. Still, her attitude is positive.

“I love snow so it’s pretty exciting that it happened,” Henderson said.