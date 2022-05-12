RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Three more roads in Byrd Park will be closed on the weekends through the summer starting this Saturday.

The City of Richmond said in its announcement Thursday that the upcoming road closures would ensure the safety of visitors during the park’s busy season.

The decision comes after the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities began putting up gates in 2020 to close other roads to limit vehicles from traveling around the park on the weekends.

The roads that will be closed starting May 14 include:

S. Arthur Ashe Jr. Blvd. at Paddle Boat Lane

S. Robinson Street at Boat Lake Drive

Lakeview Avenue at S. Robinson Street

“Monday – Friday everything will be open as normal, unless there is a closure for the current construction going on at the reservoir,” Tamara Jenkins, a Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

Barricades were first placed in and around the park on Stollers Lane, Westover Road and Trafford Road on the weekends in April 2020.