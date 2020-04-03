Mother and daughter found dead inside Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating the death of a mother and daughter after their bodies were discovered Wednesday night.

Authorities said they were called to an apartment on the 7600 block of Forrest Hill Avenue at 7 p.m. by a family member requesting a welfare check.

When police arrived they discovered the bodies of 81-year-old Mary M. Barnes and her daughter 61-year-old Sylvia Barnes.

Police said at this time the investigation “shows no signs of trauma, foul play nor drug use.”

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929.