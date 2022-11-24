RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A year after a Powhatan mother lost her son to gun violence, she is working with her family to give back to the community and raise awareness.

Dylan Poonsammy, 24, was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard on Oct. 24, 2021. A month later, Richmond Police arrested and charged a suspect in the case for conspiracy to murder. He has since been released without enough information to keep him in custody.

“People see the smile on my face but I hurt every day, I cry every day,” said Dylan’s mother, Sherry Poonsammy. “This is not an easy thing to undergo as a parent, any parent.”

In February, Poonsammy and her family offered a $10,000 reward for information regarding Dylan’s murder.

“He had his own landscaping and power washing business since at the age of 19 and was in the process of starting his own dump truck company,” Poonsammy told 8News in February. “He also has two sisters and they were all like the three musketeers. My husband and I have been married for 25 years and we were a completely stable family.”

On Wednesday, Sherry Poonsammy and her family gathered outside Southside Plaza in Richmond to hand out Turkeys to families in need before Thanksgiving.

Sherry Poonsammy and family hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to raise awareness for gun violence and give back to the community. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News) Sherry Poonsammy and family hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to raise awareness for gun violence and give back to the community. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News) Sherry Poonsammy and family hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to raise awareness for gun violence and give back to the community. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News)

“You know everyone wanted to know why we were doing this … You know it’s breathtaking to see how happy people were to get this,” Poonsammy said. “It makes me feel good as a person to give back.”

Now the Poonsammy family says they are working to keep Dylan’s name alive and give back to the community.

“Anything I can do to keep my son’s legacy and his name open … his memory … I will do it,” Poonsammy said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have any information about the case you’re asked to call Detective Coates at 804-646-0729.