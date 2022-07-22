RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Police have identified a potential suspect in a homicide that left two people injured and one person dead on July 11 at the James Food Store in Richmond.

The family of 29-year-old Taron Irby, the man who died, is heartbroken. 8News spoke with Irby’s mother, who is trying to grapple with laying her son to rest on Saturday, July 23.

“I’m hurt. Words just can’t explain how I feel right now,” Kendra Irby said. She was at a loss for words as she tried to make sense of the fact that she won’t see her son anymore.

Taron Irby. Photo contributed by Kendra Irby.

Taron sustained fatal stab wounds from the incident that took place on Monday, July 11, at the James Food Store on Broad Rock Boulevard.

Police said they were called to the scene for a reported shooting, but when they arrived and went inside the store, they found Taron laying on the ground with stab wounds. Two other individuals were shot — one of them had life-threatening injuries.

“Normally a child should be burying you. This is the worst feeling in the whole wide world,” Kendra told 8News.

Taron Irby was a father of two young girls, and a man that many people in the community called ‘a good guy.’



Taron Irby. Photos contributed by Kendra Irby

“I didn’t even know my boy was this loved, and it feels great to know he was loved by so many people,” Kendra said, adding, “His kids were everything to him. His family was everything to him. He was just a loving person.”

Now, to get through the pain of losing her son, Kendra said she wants to honor him by making sure people get to know the man that he really was. She said he loved making music, spending time with his kids and having fun.

Taron’s cousin Ciera also remembered the time she spent with him at his musical showcase.

“Being there to be his support — we had a ball. I’m never going to forget that. His laughs, all of that is just contagious. Whenever he laughed, you had to laugh,” Ciera said.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this person of interest, or has any information about the case is asked to contact police 804-646-3926, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.