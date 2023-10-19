RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond family is still searching for answers nearly seven years after their loved one was killed.

William “Noonie” Norwood was shot and killed in Richmond’s Southside in November of 2016. Years later, Norwood’s family continues to speak out to hopefully get justice in the case.

“He was my angel,” said Karen Norwood, William’s mother. “He just turned 30 years old, and he went out there I guess to have fun and someone chased him down.”

William Norwood was transgender and was out on the town that night trying to have a good time, according to family members. Richmond Police reported William was shot and killed on the 2700 block of Hull Street on November 6 around 1 in the morning.

William’s cousin, Lashawnda Chappell, still remembers the nights the two would spend hanging out together.

“He was my joy. And you know, we [were] both Scorpios. He was the life of the party. And he just kept us together. He kept us in our family together,” Chappell said.

Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers recently posted a brief update about William’s case, saying investigators have received information about possible suspects but need more information to make an arrest.

That arrest can’t come soon enough for family members, who are still grieving seven years later.

“We just want justice for our loved one. And for our family because we are really hurt, deeply hurt. And I miss him so much,” Chappell said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes at 804-646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.