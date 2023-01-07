RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after a southside home was sprayed with bullets the day after Christmas.

Karolyn Winn told 8News, the gunshots woke her up late Monday, and she discovered seven bullets had entered her home.

One of the bullets pierced the headboard where her teenage daughter was sleeping. Others struck her walls, windows, and television.

It’s unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department.