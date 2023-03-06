RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist was charged with multiple violations, including reckless driving, after police say he was involved in an accident with a Richmond Police patrol car.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers saw a motorcyclist driving recklessly on the 2800 block of West Cary Street around 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

According to police, the officers followed the motorcyclist — now identified as Henry Neal of Richmond — for several blocks and continued to observe him until it was safe to attempt a traffic stop.

Police said that as the officers’ vehicle approached the motorcycle, Neal’s motorcycle and the patrol car collided before coming to a stop in the 5900 block of Patterson Avenue.

Neal was arrested by officers at the scene before being transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. He was charged with multiple violations, including reckless driving and fleeing from law enforcement.