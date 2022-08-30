RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash after driving the wrong way on Cary Street on Saturday night.

Virginia State Police responded to the 1300 block of Cary Street in Richmond at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 to investigate a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, 63-year-old Scott A. Hasty of Richmond was riding his Harley Davison motorcycle the wrong way down Cary Street when a 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2008 Lexus RX struck him. According to police, the two cars could not avoid Hasty.

Hasty died on the scene. According to police, he was not wearing a helmet.

The drivers of the Altima and the Lexus were not injured, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.