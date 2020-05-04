Motorcyclist dies in crash involving pick-up truck

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a pick-up truck Sunday evening.

It happened in the 4600 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy at 5:23 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found an adult male motorcyclist suffering from traumatic injuries. First responders attempted to save to him but, he died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

Richmond Police Departments Crash Investigation Team is investigating and charges will be filed depending on the outcome.