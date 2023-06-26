RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he crashed into a GRTC bus while riding a motorcycle on East Broad Street in downtown Richmond Friday night.

According to the Richmond Police Department, at around 8:19 p.m. on Friday, June 23, officers responded to the intersection of East Broad Street and North 7th Street for a report of a collision between a dirt bike and a GRTC bus.

When they got there, they found 27-year-old Jamaal Russell of Richmond down in the roadway. Russell was taken to a local hospital, where he died later that night.

It was determined that the bus was making a left turn onto North 7th Street when Russell, who was on the dirt bike heading west on East Broad Street, collided into the side of the bus. There were no injuries reported by anyone on the bus.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call G. Drago of the Richmond Police Crash Team at 804-646-1369.