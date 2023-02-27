RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Movieland at Boulevard Square in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond will be instituting a new policy in early March.

The movie theatre, which is owned and operated by Bow Tie Management, has announced that starting Friday, March 3, no one under the age of 17 will be allowed after 7:30 p.m., with no exceptions.

The theatre’s website states that photo ID will be required to get into any movie, regardless of it’s Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) rating.

According to a release from a PR firm representing Bow Tie Management, the decision to ban children and teens under 17 was made “in response to overwhelming requests” from customers.

“We’re instituting this policy at the request of our valued patrons, and we are confident that 17 after 7:30 will greatly improve and enhance the movie-going experience for the vast majority of our customers,” said Joseph Masher, owner and operating partner of Bow Tie Management. “One of the elements that separates Bow Tie from large chains is our ability to listen and respond quickly to the needs of our patrons. Much like earlier positive changes such as reserved seating, this is another example of the high level of customer service on which we pride ourselves.”

Bow Tie Management also operates movie theatres in Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and South Carolina. According to their website, Movieland at Boulevard Square is the company’s only location in Virginia — and the only with a policy banning customers under a certain age.