RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new age restriction policy is in effect for visitors at the Movieland at Boulevard Square in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

“When I first walked up to it, I read it on the sign and I was like ‘wow, is that really a thing nowadays?’” said a moviegoer 8News spoke with, Matthew Larrain.

A new sign has been posted to the ticket booth, making it clear — guests under the age of 17 would not be allowed into the theater after 7:30 p.m., photo ID is required. Some guests 8News spoke with were surprised by the new rules, others welcomed them. But Larrain said he’s worried some families will miss out on quality time together after work and school.

“They are coming out of soccer practice too, which happened after school, so by the time it’s time to go out and have fun with the family, it’s like 7 p.m. already so they can’t really have fun down here,” he said.

The company that owns the theater, Bow Tie Management, said they were prompted to introduce the policy after receiving requests from customers.

“We’re instituting this policy at the request of our valued patrons, and we are confident that 17 after 7:30 will greatly improve and enhance the movie-going experience for the vast majority of our customers,” said Joseph Masher, owner and operating partner of Bow Tie Management. “One of the elements that separates Bow Tie from large chains is our ability to listen and respond quickly to the needs of our patrons. Much like earlier positive changes such as reserved seating, this is another example of the high level of customer service on which we pride ourselves.”

Bow Tie Management owns and operates theaters in a number of states, including Connecticut and South Carolina. However, the Richmond location is the only one making this policy change.

Larrain said he’s not against the change but hopes that other theaters don’t get the same idea.

“I think it should stick right here,” he said. “If bigger companies started doing it, I feel like it would negate their profits.”