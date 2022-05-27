RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The glazed goodness of Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen doughnuts may be gone for good after the beloved doughnut shop announced that it will be closed indefinitely.

The announcement came via the company’s Facebook page on Friday morning.

The post is vague in its explanation for the closure; the Facebook post says that “some things happened this past weekend that were out of our control.”

It goes on to say that they will not be able to resolve the issues and reopen as they will be leaving the country soon. The owners, Lucas Miller and brother-in-law, Samuel Amaya, announced a month ago that they would be traveling to Nicaragua for mission projects.

The post ends on a hopeful note, saying that although they do not know what the future holds, they will “definitely look at it in the future.”

The news comes after a rollercoaster of announcements over the past month. On March 28, the company announced that would not be making any more doughnuts due to issues with the current management.

In that same announcement, they explained that a little bit of the business’s history. In 2011, Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen opened with the intention of funding mission projects for the owners’ church in Madison County. The business was bought by Miller and Amaya in 2016 after the owners moved to Pennsylvania to look after their parents. In October of 2021, Miller and Amaya began the process of selling the business as they made plans to return to mission projects in Nicaragua. They eventually found a buyer but the deal fell through, according to the March Facebook post.

On May 2, the company announced that it would be making efforts to reopen again by mid-May but there were still no updates on a buyer.

While the future of Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen is uncertain, the owners expressed appreciation for their fans.

“We love you guys and have enjoyed serving you our special doughnuts,” the post reads. “We wish each one of you the best.”