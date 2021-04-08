MS-13 gang member convicted for Richmond murder and robbery five years later

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just over five years later, a man has been convicted for a murder and triple robbery that took place at an apartment complex in Richmond.

According to a release from the FBI Richmond Field Office, Richmond police officers responded to a scene on March 6, 2016 at the Town and Country Townhomes and Apartment complex on Armfield Road. At the scene, officers three men who had been approached by people demanding them to give their belongings. The men tried to run away from the robbers but were unsucessful.

Two of the men were caught, assaulted and robbed. A third was killed, police say Clemente Jimenez-Lopez was found shot in the head.

Now after multiple years and a two-day trial in Richmond, a MS-13 member has been found guilty for the murder and robberies. Osmar Hernandez Santamaria has been found guilty of first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, three counts of attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of attempted robbery.

Santamaria will be sentenced in court on Aug. 24.

Other MS-13 gang members including Francisco Ovidio Lemus-Castillo, Arsenio Joshua Alers and Jose Rivas-Santiago have also been charged.