RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers on Interstate 64 East were experiencing delays due to a multi-vehicle crash before the exit onto Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.

The crash was first reported at 1:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

All eastbound lanes were closed at 2:33 p.m. but were later reopened.

Real-time traffic updates can be found at 511virginia.org.