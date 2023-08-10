RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 caused significant delays for drivers in the city of Richmond Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 8 a.m. and was located on I-95 South near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane were closed. Around 8:45 a.m., VDOT reported there was a 4.5-mile-long backup.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., VDOT reported that all lanes had been reopened and the scene had been cleared.