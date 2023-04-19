RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 is causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond Wednesday morning.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 7:40 a.m. and is located on I-95 North just south of the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.

According to VDOT, the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder have all been closed as a result. There is currently a 6-mile-long backup.

On I-95 at mile marker 78 in the City of Richmond, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash. The north center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles.