UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South is causing a backup in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 77.3, just after the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit. The southbound right lane is currently closed.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.