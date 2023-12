RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond is closing multiple travel lanes, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

On Friday, Dec. 29, at 7:36 p.m., the south left shoulder lane, left lane, center lane and exit ramp on I-95 near mile marker 75 are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to VDOT, traffic backups are about 2 miles.