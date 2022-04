RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on the James River Interstate Bridge has caused lane closures and delays for motorists on I-95 North.

According to VDOT traffic alerts, the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 11:54 p.m.

The crash occurred on the James River Interstate Bridge after the Maury Street exit.

The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed.

Backups for northbound traffic are approximately 2.5 miles.

