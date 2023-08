RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound caused traffic backups for drivers headed into the city Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The crash was located on I-95 just after the Bells Road exit.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane were closed as a result of the crash.

Crash on Interstate 95 Tuesday, Aug. 15 (Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

As of 8:36 a.m. VDOT reported 1.5 miles of traffic backups.