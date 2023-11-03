RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North is causing backups on both I-95 and I-64 in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 77.2, between the Belvidere Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard exits.

Traffic on I-95 North is currently backed up past the Maury Street exit in Richmond’s Southside and traffic on I-64 West is currently backed up to the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.