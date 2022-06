RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north caused delays for commuters in downtown Richmond Tuesday morning.

The crash was first reported by VDOT shortly after 6:45 a.m. and was located between North Lombardy Street and North Belvidere Street, bordering Jackson Ward.

The north right shoulder had been closed.









An unrelated incident at the nearby Interstate 64 intersection compounded the delays.

The crash was deemed clear shortly after 7:45 a.m.