RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Richmond community gathered to celebrate cultures from around the world at the Multicultural Festival: Imagine 2023.

This year’s event featured performances from local immigrant communities, food vendors with diverse styles of cuisine and a children’s area with games and crafts.

(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

The event has been organized as part of ReEstablish Richmond’s World Refugee Day since 2014, providing exciting and informative resources for diverse communities in Richmond. In 2022, Richmond’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Engagement joined the event as a partner.

The festival began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, and was located at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater.

According to organizers, the purpose of the event was to provide an opportunity for immigrant and refugee families to interact with one another and learn from each other’s cultures.