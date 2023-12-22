RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) – There is a heavy police presence at Chippenham Hospital following reports of a shooting Friday morning.

Hospital officials confirmed with 8News that two people had been shot and are currently being treated. The conditions of their injuries are currently unknown.

There is no longer an active shooting threat at the hospital.

A lockdown was in place immediately following the shooting but around 6:45 a.m., police said the lockdown had been lifted.

Officers from the Richmond Police Department and Chesterfield Police Department are currently at the scene. 8News has also confirmed that Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards is also at the hospital.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.