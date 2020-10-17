Multiple business windows vandalized on Broad Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Not again” is what Jessica Ward, a beautician at Grace Salon on Broad Street in Richmond, thought the morning of October 17.

Ward said that morning she was informed that a door had been smashed at Central VA Legal Aid Society. The door is located right next to the salon where she plans on working in a few hours.

“I got the text message from my boss and I couldn’t do anything but just look at it,” Ward said. “I didn’t know what to think.”

Ward said little did she know she would receive information that one of the main windows of the salon had been shattered.

“Today is Saturday, which is one of the busiest days of the week for us,” she said. “This is not how I expected my day to go.”

A business owner just a few stores down from Grace Salon, who didn’t want to be identified, said this is why they’re taking their business away from Broad Street.

“I’ve been here since 2005,” they said. “When you come to Broad Street on Friday or Saturday night there is no one here. Everyone is too scared to come outside.”

The business owner said something has to be done about the rioting in the city. He says it’s dangerous and these are businesses people cherish and value.

“I don’t agree with it. We need direction,” they said. ” We have to bring back the time when Broad Street was filled with loyal patrons instead of scaring them off.”

Ward said something needs to be done now. This is affecting the way people provide for their families.

“I had appointments scheduled this morning,” she said. “But I had to cancel my day because I don’t want any of my clients feeling any way about this.”

“Broad Street is beautiful, it has a lot to offer, and the view is gorgeous,” she said. “It really stinks when you have to board up and take that away and then wonder if it will happen again.”

Richmond City Police said that someone has been arrested for the vandalism of Grace Salon.