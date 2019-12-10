Multiple cases of bed bugs confirmed at Overby-Sheppard Elementary School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson has confirmed to 8News that ‘multiple’ cases of bed bugs have been confirmed at Overby-Sheppard Elementary School.

The spokesperson did not specify how many cases had been confirmed at the northside school, but said RPS is working with Orkin Pest Control to provide treatment ‘immediately and over the coming weeks.’

Bed bug bites usually do not pose a serious medical threat, according to the CDC, though an allergic reaction to several bites could need medical attention.

