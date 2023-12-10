CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police continue to investigate multiple deaths that took place across Central Virginia in less than two weeks — most of which took place in homes.

8News has reached out to Henrico County Police, New Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Chesterfield County Police Department as they continue to investigate multiple reported deaths in their respective areas.

During the morning of Monday, Nov. 27, at around 11:45 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 11000 block of Little Five Loop. When police arrived on scene, they found two people dead inside of a home in the area, identified as father Albert Moody, 70, and his son Malcolm Moody, 38.

8News anchor Eric Phillips spoke to family member Monica Ware, who shared more about their lives and who they were to their families and community.

As of Sunday, Dec. 10, Henrico Police reported no suspects have been found as they continue their investigation.

More than a week later on Thursday, Dec. 7, two people were found dead in a home on New Kent Road. New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 7000 block of English Boxwood Lane at around 8:36 p.m. when they found the two deceased inside of the home.

As of Sunday, Dec. 10, the identities of those found dead in the residence have not been released as officers continue to investigate this incident. According to New Kent police, the incident poses no threat to the public, and they are not looking for any suspects.

The next day, two people were also found dead in a home in Chesterfield County. According to Chesterfield Police, officers responded to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road near Coalbrook Drive after 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. According to police, no foul play was involved.

As of Sunday, Dec. 10, no further update has been released about this incident as police continue to investigate.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 in the afternoon, Henrico Police found a man dead on the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue after they responded to a report of a shooting in the area. Police said the investigation of this incident is still in the early stages, but an update is expected to be provided on Monday, Dec. 11.