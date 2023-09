RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple lanes were closed Saturday evening on Interstate 95 North due to a crash, according to VDOT.

On I-95, near the exit to Maury St., drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 9.

VDOT said the north left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder were closed, as of 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

Crash on I-95 in Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 9 (Photo: VDOT)

Drivers have been asked to seek alternate routes.