RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several lanes will be closed for roadwork on Interstate 64 in Richmond on Halloween weekend, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said multiple east and west lanes on I-64 at Gaskins Road, and the Gaskins Road exit ramps, mile marker 180, will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31. The reason for the closures is pavement rehabilitation.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the nightly hours, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT`s customer service center at 800-367-7623.