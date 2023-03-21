Richmond Fire received multiple calls reporting a fire on the 3100 block of Barton Avenue on Tuesday, March 21. Credit: 8News.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several people and pets have now been displaced following a fire in the Barton Heights area of Richmond on Tuesday afternoon.

At 5:23 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, Richmond Fire received multiple calls reporting a fire on the 3100 block of Barton Avenue.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at 5:27 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof. Crews were able to put out the fire and contain the damage to the roof and attic.

According to Richmond Fire, the residents of the home were able to take their pets and leave the house without injury.

Gas and electric have now been turned off in the home, and Richmond Fire reports that around four residents have been displaced following these utilities being turned off. No Red Cross intervention is needed.

Richmond Fire is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.