RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Richmond can expect some road closures this weekend due to the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon and VCU Health Richmond 8k.

Starting Friday, multiple streets in the city will be affected by the upcoming event.

Some of the streets impacted by the closures include Arthur Ashe Broad Street, Marshall Street and Cary Street. The closures will allow all 16,000 runners to safely compete in the three races.

Most of the streets will start closing Saturday at 4 a.m. and will reopen Saturday afternoon. Towing will also start earlier on some of the streets.

“This year there are no parking signs that have gone up on a lot of the places on the course and towing will start there at nine o’clock on Friday night,” says Sports Backers PR and Communications Manager Pete Woody. “People should definitely be aware of that if you see those signs, heed those signs.”