RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying multiple suspects in a gas station robbery last week.

According to police, four male suspects entered a gas station convenience store in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The suspects then reportedly displayed firearms and demanded cash from an employee. Police said they then stole cash and ran from the scene toward Dunston Avenue.

There were no reported injuries, according to police.

(Photos courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is encouraged to contact Third Precinct Detective D. Holmes at 804-351-6650.