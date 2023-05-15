RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A string of car break-ins in Richmond is leaving residents on edge — and wanting more action from the police.

Multiple people in the Church Hill neighborhood say multiple car break-ins are leaving them feeling violated and are asking for more support from Richmond Police.

“Just more police presence and less apathy about incidents like this,” said Aaron Jones, a resident in the area.

Jones and his girlfriend live on N. 24th St. and says their car was broken into on Saturday morning around 10 a.m.

He said the morning started off like any other and no one ever expects their car to be broken into — but he was surprised it happened in the daytime.

“I mean, we basically woke up… we were about to go to brunch. I heard her car alarm going off,” Jones said. “I didn’t know it was her car until I walked out and saw her door open and heard window broken.”

Jones wasn’t the only one waking up to a damaged vehicle and shattered glass.

“So, when we were coming out and here and we were waiting for the police to arrive, about two or three other neighbors pulled up and they said that it had just happened to them,” he said.

Jones said he thinks the culprits lie within a group of teenagers targeting and breaking into cars.

Nothing was taken from Jones’ vehicle, but he says there’s a TikTok trend going around that takes a user through step-by-step instructions on how to break in and hot wire a car without detection.

“It’s kind of annoying,” said Jones. “I’m a little more annoyed at the police response to the break-in when they didn’t actually do anything.”

When police responded to Jones’ home on the day of the break-in, an officer could be heard in a recording saying: “I’ll handle the report for you but I’m telling you they are coming back. Alright, well good luck.”

To make matters worse, he says this isn’t the first time that something like this has happened to him.

“It was a few months ago. Somebody came round, my car got hit, too,” Jones added. “Somebody managed to get into the car without breaking any windows and kind of just rummaged through the glove box. “

Now, Jones is asking for more to be done by the police.

Richmond Police released this statement on Monday:

“RPD is aware of the vandalism that occurred within the Peter Paul Neighborhood over the past weekend. At this time, no arrests have been made. There will be an increase in patrol within the area. This is an ongoing investigation.”

If you have information about this incident, you are urged to contact Richmond Police’s First Precinct at 804-646-3602.