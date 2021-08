RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s first black firefighters will be honored with a mural in Jackson Ward.

Three local artists are set to unveil their interpretation of the story of Engine Company No. 9.

It pays tribute to the 10 men who were selected out of 500 applicants to serve as the first black career firefighters in Richmond and in Virginia.

The unveiling will take place at 8:30 p.m. on the wall of Mocha Temple (613 North Second Street, Richmond, VA 23219).