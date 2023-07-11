Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) in Richmond, Photo by Travis Fullerton, © 2013 Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

RICHMOND, Va. (WIRC) — Looking for a fun way to appreciate beautiful art and listen to some tunes? Look no further! The biggest independent arts festival in central Virginia is coming to Richmond in August.

Rhythm on the River ’23 Flyer (Photo: Jamil Jasey)

Rhythm on the River ’23 — featuring live music, spoken word and visual art — will occur between Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6 in various locations around central Virginia.

See below for a timeline of events for the festival:

Friday, August 4:

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rhythm On the River ’23 will be hosted at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts — located at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd — and at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture — located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., The Rhythm On The River ’23 After Party will be hosted at Three Notch’d Brewing Company — located at 2930 W. Broad St.

Saturday, August 5:

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., two locations will be hosting Skool Rooftop Day Parties: The Pit & Peel — located at 1102 W Main St. — and The Hofheimer Rooftop — located at 2818 W. Broad St. — weather permitting.

From 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The Jungle Room — located at 2727 W. Broad St. — will be one of the locations hosting the Official Day Party After Party with a $5 fee.

From 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. IronClad Sports Bar & Grill — located at 924 McDonough St. — will also be hosting the Official Day Party After Party.

Sunday, August 6:

From 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., House Yoga will be hosted at Hardywood Craft Brewery — located at 2410 Ownby Ln. — with a $10 fee.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., The Rhythm On The River ’23 Finale will be hosted at The BOUTIQYE-ery at 6 N. 19th St. between E. Main St. & E. Franklin St.

Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor, vendor, or volunteer should contact jamiljasey79@gmail.com