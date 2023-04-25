RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More inmate families are speaking out as concerns continue to grow about conditions inside the Richmond City Justice Center.

During a Public Safety Meeting on Tuesday, April 25, several inmate family members detailed issues about safety, weapons, assaults and communication within the facility.

“Something has to be done. My son could’ve died,” Melissa Wynn said. “My son was stabbed four times. How did a knife get in the jail? How are weapons getting in the jail?”

Wynn said her son was attacked on April 15 and now has two collapsed lungs. However, she told 8News that she wasn’t notified about the assault until days later. She also said the communication with jail staff has been subpar.

“They kept dismissing me like I was nothing,” she said.

Another concerned mother stood before the safety committee, saying her son has not been given proper medical treatment and is now at risk for his feet being amputated.

“Now his feet done swelled up and three of his toes are cracking open,” that woman said.

“Who is going to intervene for these people? Who is going to speak up for them? They’re not able to speak up,” asked Leslie Cox, a concerned citizen. “My friends son was assaulted and he was supposed to be in a pod by himself. That’s unacceptable. That may be a forgotten population, but they are due the simple, everyday considerations that we get.”

Since March of 2022, 8News has reported on five inmate deaths inside Richmond’s jail. After the third death in November, councilwoman Reva Trammell called for a state investigation into the jail and Sheriff Antionette Irving, calling the situation “unacceptable.”

On Tuesday, Trammell, who also chairs the Public Safety Committee, acknowledged the families’ concerns and renewed her calls for accountability and transparency.

“I’ve called with the Governor, the Lieutenant governor, the Attorney General. I hand delivered a letter to Bob Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety, begging for help. His hands are tied. There’s got to be somebody that’s gotta have the authority over her,” Trammell said. “She’s not running that jail. The inmates are running that jail.”

“I get letters from the inmates. They need help. Where’s the outcry from the General Assembly? We’re just council members,” she added.

Sheriff Antionette Irving was not originally at the public safety meeting, but said she came after hearing families were speaking out.

In an interview with 8News later in the day, she maintained the operations within the facility are “going well,” and said she addressed concerns after the meeting.

“Family members are continuing to come because they’re not getting the answers that that they feel they deserve, Irving said. “Again we’re dealing with adults here and we have to make sure that we’re communicating with the individual that is here.”