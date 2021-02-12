NAACP to deliver more than 1,000 free hot lunches tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Branch NAACP said it will still be delivering more than 1,000 free hot lunches tomorrow despite the inclement weather.

“We want to spread some love,” said James Minor, president of the Richmond Branch.

The organization said it will be delivering free meals to senior centers, the homeless population, underserved communities, healthcare workers and first responders. The lunches will be prepared by the Kitchen at Reynolds at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College.

The delivery program will run from from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. For more information call James Minor at 804-677-7340, Sandra Francis at 804-921-9838 or email rvabranchnaacp@gmail.com