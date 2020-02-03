Name finalists for 3 RPS schools announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools board announced last year it planned to rename four schools — E.S.H. Greene Elementary School, George Mason Elementary School, the new middle school on Hull Street, and Amelia Street School.

The school system held six public meetings to get community input for the renaming of the schools. Amelia Street School still has one more hearing to go before a name can be decided on.

RPS’ renaming process included ‘renaming teams’ comprised of students, teachers and support staff.

“These teams reviewed all the nominations, worked with the school community to identify three finalist names, and made a final recommendation,” RPS said in a presentation.

The administration board decided the following final recommendations to the School Board:

The renaming team recommended that E.S.H. Greene Elementary School be named Cardinal Elementary School after the Virginia state bird. Cardinals are also found in Central and South America, where most current Greene families emigrated from, RPS said.

The recommendation for George Mason E.S. is to rename the school after civil rights lawyer Henry L. Marsh. Marsh was the first African-American Mayor of the City of Richmond. He also attended fifth grade at George Mason.

The new middle school on Hull Street could possibly be named River City Middle School Academy. Richmond is known as the ‘River City’ because of the James River.

The renaming of Amelia Street School will be discussed at Feb. 18 meeting.