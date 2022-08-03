RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bubba Wallace of NASCAR fame will be celebrating the Richmond community with a free block party on Thursday, Aug. 11.

“Bubba’s Block Party” will be at the Richmond Raceway and will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event will feature live music by Wale, DJ DMO and others.

The block party will also feature live pit stops, NASCAR gaming hauler with iRacing and a food truck village serving up local bites from a number of Black-owned food vendors, including Deddle’s Mini Donuts, Fantabulous Chef Service LLC, Hooks Lunchbox, K&M Salmon Balls & Cakes, Kingzz Water Ice, Taste Good Authentic JA Flava and Traditionz Mobile Kitchen.

The event is intended for all ages and will have activities for children 4 years old and up.

More information and an RSVP link can be found online here.