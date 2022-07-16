RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — National Ice Cream Day is finally here! If you’re a fan of frozen treats then Sunday, July 17, is your day to take advantage of giveaways, discounts and other goodies on offer from local and national establishments.

Scoop

A Fan District favorite; Scoop will be sharing raffle entries with any purchase on Sunday. Those who win the raffle will be entitled to a free three-month Pint Club subscription.

Pint Club is a program that shares assigned pints of ice cream with members every month. These assigned pints include three different flavors; one signature, one seasonal and one exclusive to Pint Club.

Scoop is located at 403 Strawberry St and is open from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Charm School

In the VCU area, Charm School will be offering a similar raffling opportunity. The raffle winner will get the opportunity to create a custom ice cream flavor, and have it go on the menu for a week. They will also receive a gallon of their favorite flavor.

Additional raffle entries will also be purchasable on-site. The raffle proceeds will go towards fundraising for the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project.

Charm School is located at 311 West Broad St and is open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Gelati Celesti

A Richmond staple, Gelati Celesti will be giving away branded t-shirts and hats, freezer totes, gift cards and more. They will also be featuring new flavors, including seasonal peach.

There are Gelati Celesti locations all over the city, visit the website here for a full list.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery is going to be offering free delivery all weekend. Orders can be made on the Cold Stone website or using the mobile app.

There are multiple locations throughout the Richmond area for Cold Stone Creamery; namely at 939 West Broad Street and 11800 West Broad Street.

Baskin-Robbins

Starting on Sunday, July 17, and lasting until Saturday, July 23, Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off any purchase of $15 or more. Simply use the code BECOOLER on the Baskin-Robbins mobile app during checkout.

There are multiple locations throughout the Richmond area for Baskin-Robbins; namely at 5510 West Broad Street and 6940 Forest Hill Ave.