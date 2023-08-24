RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Non-profit group, the Uvalde Foundation For Kids, is calling on the state to step in and review Huguenot’s graduation mass shooting.

It’s been more than two months since tragedy struck outside of the Altria Theater June 6, 2023. Since then, questions remained about what led up to the tragic shooting. Just last week, Richmond school leaders including Johnathon Young passed a motion to launch a third-party investigation with the hopes to answer some of these questions.

“Are we culpable, enriching public schools in some way? I have my suspicions,” said Young.

The decision to launch an investigation comes after some Richmond school board members found a preliminary report to be inadequate.

“To be real blunt with you, yours truly, along with my colleagues, identified that it was inadequate,” said Young.

However, Richmond school leaders are not the only ones raising concerns about what exactly happened. The Uvalde Foundation For Kids announced in a press release that they would like to know more about possible holes in the districts home bound program and safety policies.

8News spoke with multiple school board members who say they were not aware of this decision. Young says he welcomes the support.

“I welcome the Commonwealth of Virginia’s intervention and or review. I mean, candidly, we’re already party to a memorandum of understanding with the state, with Virginia Department of Education,” Young said “To be perfectly blunt with you. It’s a little surprising that the state hasn’t already offered those services.”

Flowers and balloons were placed at the entrance sign for Huguenot High School Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2023, in Richmond, Va. A student form the school and his step-father were killed after a graduation ceremony Tuesday. (Steve Helber)

However, Young adds that he is concerned about the Uvalde Foundation for Kids’ level of expertise to assist in this situation.

“I haven’t seen anything that would demonstrate that they have the expertise to conduct. If I if I’m wrong, gladly stand corrected.”

The foundation says they have told the board that they will be launching an independent investigation of their own while also seeking a review from the Commonwealth.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids Founder & National Director released the following statement in the release:

“The Uvalde Foundation For Kids will continue its efforts to ensure the concerns of students and the general school community are heard & we will reach out to the state level and to anyone else we need to until parents and the community have the answers they deserve NOW. While RPS decides how much it will cost to have an independent review completed in months; our foundation moves forward now.”