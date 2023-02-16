RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A national organization is seeking public feedback as part of an on-site assessment of Richmond 911.

Next week, the city’s emergency communications center will be reviewed by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), when assessors will be examining all aspects of Richmond 911, including policy and procedures, management, operations and professional services.

According to the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications (DECPR), this assessment is to renew their CALEA accreditation received in 2019. For years ago, Richmond became one of only two percent of all emergency communications centers in the United States to achieve accreditation.

As part of the accreditation process, the public is asked to comment on the DECPR’s ability to engage in the service community, deliver public safety services and review their overall candidacy for accredited status.

Comments can be submitted through an online portal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23.