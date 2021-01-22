National shortage delays vaccinations for RPS staff members

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Richmond Public Schools employees will have to wait just a little bit longer for their COVID-19 vaccination. RPS released a statement on Friday saying the Virginia Department of Health is pushing back appointments due to a national vaccine shortage.

Staff scheduled to get their vaccine on either Jan. 25, 26, 30 or 31 have all been rescheduled to later dates. Staff with appointments on Jan. 27, 28 or 29 have not been affected by this change.

The appointments will change as follows:

Monday, Jan. 25 appointments are moved to a new time on Friday, Jan. 29

Tuesday, Jan. 26 appointments will be moved to the same time on Wednsday, Feb. 3

Saturday, Jan. 30 will be moved to the same time on Thursday, Feb. 4

Sunday, Jan. 31 will be moved to the same time on Friday, Feb. 5

RPS explains that the health department initially expected 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be given out at the Richmond Raceway next week but that has changed to only 4,000 for the week. Another 4,000 will be distributed the following week. Doses will also be delivered on Tuesdays instead of Mondays. This change impacts Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and Goochland.

Anyone waiting on their second dose of the vaccine will still receive it.