Navy Hill ads to stop after Monday’s City Council vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Navy Hill ads will stop running following Richmond City Council’s vote to eliminate Mayor Levar Stoney’s downtown redevelopment plan from its agenda.

“We are suspending our tv ad campaign given City Council’s vote,” President & CEO of ChamberRVA Brian Anderson said on Tuesday.

ChamberRVA is responsible for television advertisements. Back in January, Anderson told 8News that the company had shelled-out “tens of thousands of dollars” for advertisements, and had not exceeded $100,000, in an effort to promote and inform the public of the project.

Social media ads for the project are handled by NH District.

Richmond’s Navy Hill project was tossed out after a 5-4 vote by city council. You can read more about council’s decision here.