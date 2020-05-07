Navy Hill developers propose new $350M downtown Richmond project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The developers behind Navy Hill are looking to propose a new project in downtown Richmond.

The news comes months after Richmond City Council voted “no” to the Navy Hill Project.

On Wednesday, officials from Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, The Doorways and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Richmond released details on a proposed complex in the Navy Hill that would provide facilities and services for patients and their families, employees, students and visitors to downtown Richmond.

The complex involves redeveloping Block D of the Navy Hill District, between 9th and 10th streets from Leigh to Clay streets. The block previously supported the Richmond Public Services building.

“There is tremendous potential to develop this section of Richmond into a thriving urban center that will generate much-needed tax revenue for the city,” said Michael Rao, president of VCU and VCU Health System. “Over the past few years, VCU has invested more than $1 billion to improve one of the mid-Atlantic’s most important academic medical centers with the hope that the neighborhood surrounding it will share in the city’s renaissance.”

The proposed plan would involve a taxable public-private partnership that involves the sale of D Block by the city to a private developer. The facilities would be built to the specifications of the partners with a long-term lease. According to a release, the redevelopment would include:

250 physician-faculty office spaces for the adjacent VCU Medical Center adult outpatient pavilion

Replacement facilities for The Doorways

New Ronald McDonald House for Richmond

Child care

Retail pharmacy

Retail shopping and dining locations

Other innovative and healthcare-related spaces

More than 1,500 parking spaces to support programs housed in the complex

“VCU and VCU Health System continue to strongly support redevelopment of the Navy Hill area that is critically important, especially with the current construction of the new children’s inpatient hospital and the adult outpatient pavilion,” said Melinda Hancock, chief administrative and financial officer of the VCU Health System. “Bringing together this partnership of VCU Health, The Doorways and RMHC Richmond enables us to leverage our resources and our missions to better serve patients and families from the Richmond area and beyond.”

The Doorways, one of the largest hospitality houses in the nation, providing more than 50,000 nights of lodging to about 10,000 children and adults each year, currently operates in an “aging building.” The organization’s current building, located in the 600 block of East Marshall Street, is 55-years-old and located near the vacated Richmond Coliseum and Blues Armory building.

Stacy Brinkley, president and CEO of The Doorways, said that the current facility is at capacity, forcing the organization to frequently turn away patients and families who need a place to stay.

“Many times we have had to turn folks away because we were at capacity and some of that was because we were jammed full and other nights it’s because rooms have to be taken out of inventory because of maintenance issues, etc.,” Brinkley said. “That needs to be repaired.”

The project would also include retail pharmacy, shopping, and dining locations as well as 1,900 parking spaces. Brinkley told 8News she is cautiously optimistic that this new plan will move forward to add vibrancy to the neighborhood.

“It’s hopefully just the beginning of resurgence of the downtown area,” Brinkley added.

The newly proposed Ronald McDonald House of Richmond would elevate the community’s ability to serve as a hub for family-centered care. With enhanced facilities that feature immune-compromised suites, new community and family spaces, and dozens of new sleep rooms, the house will be equipped to provide greater support to pediatric patient families, ultimately reducing the emotional and financial burdens of having a child in medical crisis.

“Research shows the close proximity of a Ronald McDonald House to the hospital enhances a family’s psychological well-being by keeping them close together and providing emotional and physical comfort and support. By giving families the ability to spend more time with their sick children, they are able to interact with their doctors and make important decisions about their children’s care,” said Executive Director Kerry Blumberg.

VCU Health System’s Melinda Hancock said the need for the complex is urgent for all of the parties involved.

“When planning discussions began, we were hopeful for a 2021 building open,” she said. “VCU Health System, The Doorways, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond will continue to work with the Richmond city administration and City Council on this important redevelopment plan”

As of right now, the project is a submitted proposal. Richmond City Council has not yet announced plans to discuss and vote.

