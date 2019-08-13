‘Navy Hill Fund’ still in question, council to vote Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ‘Navy Hill Fund’ referendum did not pass at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Council needed six votes to put the ‘Navy Hill Fund’ question on the November ballot. They had five votes for ‘yes’ and four votes for ‘no.’

RELATED: City council to consider Mayor Stoney’s Navy Hill proposal

The ballot questions would ask Richmond residents what they think about the city setting aside some taxpayer money and other city revenue for the project including a new arena, also known as the ‘Navy Hill Fund.’

Council members said they voted ‘no’ because they said they did not have enough information and had concerns that the public does not know enough about the project.

The developers of the Navy Hill project, NH District Corp., released a statement following the city council’s decision.

We support the people of Richmond. Over the past year, we’ve heard directly from them that they want to our city to have more jobs, more affordable housing, better transit, and more minority-owned businesses in our downtown. And they want this done without raising taxes, without diverting any money away from the City’s general fund, and without leaving taxpayers or the City on the hook. Which is exactly what we’re proposing.



It’s disappointing that the Council is trying to circumvent the very process that they, themselves created because a few Richmond outsiders are telling them what to do. We’ll keep listening to the people of Richmond as this project moves forward and urge the Council to do their job and their own due diligence.” NH District Corp.

RELATED: Local lawyer says numbers in Navy Hill plan don’t add up

A special meeting will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy, room 103. The public is invited to comment.