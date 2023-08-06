RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Health care workers from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth will be partnering the civilian medical team at VCU Medical Center with the goal of “reaching zero preventable trauma-related deaths, both on the battlefield and back home,” according to VCU Health.

VCU Medical Center’s Level I trauma center will integrate military trauma teams and providers to give military personnel exposure to treating critically injured patients and increase force readiness, according to a release from VCU Health.

As a part of the partnership, military medical professionals will also be teaching best practices from the battlefield to VCU Health providers to assist with the treatment of civilian trauma and disaster preparedness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, traumatic injury is the leading cause of death in the United States for children and adults under 44.

“Several life-saving innovations that stem from combat casualty care in the U.S. military have shown to improve treatment in civilian hospitals,” said VCU Health in the release.

By rotating through VCU Medical Center’s trauma and burn centers, the partnership will allow military personnel, including technicians, nurses, Corpsmen, medics and other civilian medical personnel to enhance their trauma response skills.