RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The days are getting warmer, and that means swimming season is just around the corner. But before you head to the pool, lake or river this summer, are you and your family ready?

While water can be beautiful, it can also turn deadly in a spilt second. Myles Phelps, the aquatic sports and rec director at Weinstein Jewish Community Center, knows that all too well. He nearly drowned when he was a child.

“I was drowning, no pulse, not breathing just laying at the bottom of the pool,” Phelps recalls.

Phelps, who was three at the time, says that the day of his near-drowning started off like any other. He was at the neighborhood pool with his family, and his babysitter left him unattended in the shallow end of the pool when the unthinkable happened.

“Long story short they found me in the bottom of the deep end. A submerged victim,” Phelps said. “I was revived and everything was ok, but a lot of things could have been prevented that from happening.”

Myles learned how to swim the following year when he was four years old. As an adult, he has been teaching kids how to swim and be safe around water for the last 17 years.

Now, he is sharing this story and also encouraging Richmonders to learn how to swim so that no one else has to suffer from the same experience he went through.

“It’s important to be prepared and get swim lessons and know your pool surroundings,” Phelps said. “Where the deep end is, where the shallow end is, where it’s safe to swim. It’s important to do that ahead of time.”

Jonathan McNamara, the Communications Director with the Red Cross of Virginia, echoes Phelps’ sentiment. He also encourages people who want swim lessons for themselves or their children to sign up as soon as possible rather than waiting for pool season.

“What we’ve seen in recent years, is people unfortunately waiting until Memorial Day or summer to sign up for those classes. But what we find is that they have a hard time not only getting into classes but at that point um it’s going to take a while until those skills are ready to be put into practice over the summer months.”

McNamara also said that to keep pools safe, there is a need for lifeguards all year and not just during the warm season. Lifeguard training and water safety lessons are available throughout the year.

Click here for more information from the Red Cross about how you can become a certified lifeguard. You can also register yourself or a child for a swim class.